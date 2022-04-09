Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.07 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

