Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.
About Tiger Brands
