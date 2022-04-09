TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE TMST opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $932.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

