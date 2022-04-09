tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.94. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £380.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

