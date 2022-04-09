Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 140,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

