Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 140,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $38.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
