TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

