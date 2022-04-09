Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of TOST opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock valued at $12,520,237.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Toast by 4,086.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Toast by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

