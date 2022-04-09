Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

TOST opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock worth $12,520,237 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

