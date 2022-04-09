Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.02. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 363,797 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

