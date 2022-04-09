TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.10.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

