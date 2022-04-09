Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.66

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 4190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CURV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

