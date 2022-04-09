Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.69

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.69 and traded as high as $38.54. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 6,067 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
