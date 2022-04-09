TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTE. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 487,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,646,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

