TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

RNW stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.12. The company had a trading volume of 267,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

About TransAlta Renewables (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.