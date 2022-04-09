Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Transocean by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 7.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

