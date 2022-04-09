Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.