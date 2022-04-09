Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 2,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $78,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,630.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

