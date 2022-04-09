Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Up 4.1%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $67.19. 1,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,488,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,686,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

