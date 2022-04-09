Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.49

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.49 and traded as high as C$19.66. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 303,462 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7611674 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

