TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. 943,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

