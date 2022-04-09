TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 128.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $6,579,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

