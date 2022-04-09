Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.
About Truist Financial (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
