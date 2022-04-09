Truist Financial Cuts Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Price Target to $41.00

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $37.12 on Friday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
