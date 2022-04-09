TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Down 8.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96. 4,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,354,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

