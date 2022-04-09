Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $951.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $205,163.74 and approximately $951.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.65 or 0.07612885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.92 or 1.00078034 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

