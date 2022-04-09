U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.69

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $6.09. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 127,146 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

U.S. Gold ( NASDAQ:USAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.