UBS Group Initiates Coverage on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. NetApp has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $428,905,000 after purchasing an additional 346,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,551,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

