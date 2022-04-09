UBS Group Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.12.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.