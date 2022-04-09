UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $27.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,130 shares of company stock worth $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 236,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,171. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.