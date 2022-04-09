United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

