United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. 770,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Community Banks by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,704,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

