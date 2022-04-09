United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 3.3% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.47. 190,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 108,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.50.
About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)
