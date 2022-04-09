United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $229.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $172.82 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.49.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.