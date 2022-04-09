UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2022 earnings at $21.69 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

NYSE:UNH opened at $545.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.03 and its 200-day moving average is $466.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

