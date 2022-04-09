UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $575.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.96.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $545.96 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $367.00 and a 12-month high of $548.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

