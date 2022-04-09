Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $278.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.