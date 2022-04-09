UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.82. 135,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,980,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.46.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

