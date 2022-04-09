UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Given New €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (Get Rating)
