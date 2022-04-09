UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Given New €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

