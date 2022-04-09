Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.26. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 264,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$484.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.81.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$542,626.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

