Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.15.

NYSE VLO opened at $103.22 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

