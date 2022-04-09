Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,119 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lufax were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lufax by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 590,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 148,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of LU opened at $5.60 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

