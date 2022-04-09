Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $46,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

