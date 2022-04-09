Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

