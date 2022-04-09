Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,532 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $463.05 million, a PE ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 0.23. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

