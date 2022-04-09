Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,017 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after buying an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $38,105,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

