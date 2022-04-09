VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $57.14. 59,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 86,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.