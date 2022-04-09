Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 12,011,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

