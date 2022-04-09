Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

