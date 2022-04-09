VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) were down 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $355.88 and last traded at $357.45. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.79.

About VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF)

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

