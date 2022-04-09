Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

VEEV opened at $196.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day moving average is $253.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

